Why Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Is in Such attractive Condition

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) went down by -7.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.85. The company's stock price has collected -17.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE :OXY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OXY is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.11, which is $5.7 above the current price. OXY currently public float of 927.61M and currently shorts hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OXY was 26.53M shares.

OXY’s Market Performance

OXY stocks went down by -17.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.78% and a quarterly performance of -41.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.33% for Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.58% for OXY stocks with a simple moving average of -57.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OXY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXY stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for OXY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OXY in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $17 based on the research report published on September 8th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OXY reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for OXY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 21st, 2020.

Tudor Pickering gave a rating of “ Hold” to OXY, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 18th of the current year.

OXY Trading at -32.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares sank -31.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY fell by -17.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.93. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corporation saw -75.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from KLESSE WILLIAM R, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $13.43 back on Aug 25. After this action, KLESSE WILLIAM R now owns 168,092 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, valued at $134,300 using the latest closing price.

Brown Oscar K, the Former Senior Vice President of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, sold 11,839 shares at $23.97 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Brown Oscar K is holding 35,000 shares at $283,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.98 for the present operating margin

+22.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stands at -3.49. The total capital return value is set at 2.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.24. Equity return is now at value -59.80, with -12.10 for asset returns.

Based on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), the company’s capital structure generated 116.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.89. Total debt to assets is 35.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 160.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.