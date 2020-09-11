Search
Why Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Is in Such attractive Condition

by Daisy Galbraith

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) went down by -0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $184.06. The company’s stock price has collected -4.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/09/20 that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl A stock rises Wednesday, still underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE :HON) Right Now?

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HON is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Honeywell International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $170.48, which is -$6.42 below the current price. HON currently public float of 700.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HON was 3.50M shares.

HON’s Market Performance

HON stocks went down by -4.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.49% and a quarterly performance of 14.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for Honeywell International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.82% for HON stocks with a simple moving average of 5.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HON stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for HON by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for HON in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $158 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2020.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HON reach a price target of $158. The rating they have provided for HON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 21st, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “ Hold” to HON, setting the target price at $149 in the report published on May 4th of the current year.

HON Trading at 5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HON fell by -4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.14. In addition, Honeywell International Inc. saw -7.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HON starting from Deily Linnet F, who sold 2,003 shares at the price of $179.01 back on Feb 18. After this action, Deily Linnet F now owns 6,045 shares of Honeywell International Inc., valued at $358,557 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +19.96 for the present operating margin
  • +38.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honeywell International Inc. stands at +16.74. The total capital return value is set at 20.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.16. Equity return is now at value 32.30, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Honeywell International Inc. (HON), the company’s capital structure generated 90.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.46. Total debt to assets is 28.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

