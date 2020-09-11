Why (GNW)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.93. The company’s stock price has collected 5.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 09/08/20 that The New Playbook to Shore Up Your Retirement for the Pandemic Era

Is It Worth Investing in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE :GNW) Right Now?

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNW is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Genworth Financial, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is -$0.03 below the current price. GNW currently public float of 499.56M and currently shorts hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNW was 5.95M shares.

GNW’s Market Performance

GNW stocks went up by 5.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.91% and a quarterly performance of 13.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.99% for Genworth Financial, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.03% for GNW stocks with a simple moving average of 2.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GNW by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GNW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2016.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNW reach a price target of $5.25, previously predicting the value of $5.50. The rating they have provided for GNW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 5th, 2016.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to GNW, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on February 8th of the previous year.

GNW Trading at 43.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares surge +40.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNW rose by +5.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Genworth Financial, Inc. saw -19.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Genworth Financial, Inc. stands at +5.58. The total capital return value is set at 5.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.65. Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW), the company’s capital structure generated 25.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.43.