Why (AXP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Denise Gardner

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went down by -0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.13. The company’s stock price has collected -1.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that American Express Names Colleen Taylor, President, Merchant Services — U.S.

Is It Worth Investing in American Express Company (NYSE :AXP) Right Now?

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXP is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for American Express Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $105.58, which is $1.95 above the current price. AXP currently public float of 651.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXP was 4.45M shares.

AXP’s Market Performance

AXP stocks went down by -1.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.47% and a quarterly performance of 4.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for American Express Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.09% for AXP stocks with a simple moving average of -1.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $31 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2020.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXP reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for AXP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 21st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “ Underweight” to AXP, setting the target price at $97 in the report published on July 15th of the current year.

AXP Trading at 5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.72. In addition, American Express Company saw -17.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from Pickett Denise, who sold 2,864 shares at the price of $96.62 back on Aug 18. After this action, Pickett Denise now owns 10,202 shares of American Express Company, valued at $276,720 using the latest closing price.

Pike Lynn Ann, the Director of American Express Company, bought 1,000 shares at $132.87 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Pike Lynn Ann is holding 1,065 shares at $132,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +18.14 for the present operating margin
  • +67.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Company stands at +14.27. The total capital return value is set at 9.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.97. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on American Express Company (AXP), the company’s capital structure generated 278.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.59. Total debt to assets is 32.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 183.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.24.

