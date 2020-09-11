Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.58. The company’s stock price has collected -7.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that Weyerhaeuser To Enhance Oregon Timberland Holdings

Is It Worth Investing in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE :WY) Right Now?

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 69.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WY is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Weyerhaeuser Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.11, which is $3.56 above the current price. WY currently public float of 744.79M and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WY was 5.48M shares.

WY’s Market Performance

WY stocks went down by -7.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.18% and a quarterly performance of 38.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.62% for Weyerhaeuser Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.71% for WY stocks with a simple moving average of 13.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for WY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WY in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is based on the research report published on August 3rd of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WY reach a price target of . The rating they have provided for WY stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on May 4th, 2020.

Stephens gave a rating of “ Overweight” to WY, setting the target price at in the report published on April 5th of the previous year.

WY Trading at 5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY fell by -7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.31. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Company saw -5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from KILBERG JAMES A, who sold 17,502 shares at the price of $31.00 back on Aug 28. After this action, KILBERG JAMES A now owns 146,958 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company, valued at $542,562 using the latest closing price.

KILBERG JAMES A, the Senior Vice President of Weyerhaeuser Company, sold 17,498 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that KILBERG JAMES A is holding 164,460 shares at $524,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.55 for the present operating margin

+9.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weyerhaeuser Company stands at -1.16. The total capital return value is set at 1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.53. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), the company’s capital structure generated 79.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.41. Total debt to assets is 39.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.