We Analyzed the Future Direction of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG), Here is What We Found

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) went down by -0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.69. The company’s stock price has collected -2.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Washington Prime Group to Present at BofA Securities 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE :WPG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WPG is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00, which is $0.37 above the current price. WPG currently public float of 185.31M and currently shorts hold a 36.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WPG was 4.14M shares.

WPG’s Market Performance

WPG stocks went down by -2.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.96% and a quarterly performance of -31.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.75% for Washington Prime Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.72% for WPG stocks with a simple moving average of -63.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for WPG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WPG in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $1 based on the research report published on June 4th of the current year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPG reach a price target of $1. The rating they have provided for WPG stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 15th, 2019.

Goldman gave a rating of “ Sell” to WPG, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

WPG Trading at -14.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares sank -12.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPG fell by -2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6857. In addition, Washington Prime Group Inc. saw -82.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WPG starting from CONFORTI LOUIS G, who bought 46,500 shares at the price of $2.16 back on Mar 09. After this action, CONFORTI LOUIS G now owns 925,990 shares of Washington Prime Group Inc., valued at $100,440 using the latest closing price.

LAIKIN ROBERT J, the Director of Washington Prime Group Inc., bought 46,700 shares at $2.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that LAIKIN ROBERT J is holding 221,700 shares at $106,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.24 for the present operating margin

+23.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Washington Prime Group Inc. stands at +0.65. The total capital return value is set at -1.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.11. Equity return is now at value -11.70, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG), the company’s capital structure generated 406.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.24. Total debt to assets is 76.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 486.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.