Search
Home Trending
Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Aflac Incorporated (AFL), Here is What We Found

by Daisy Galbraith

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) went down by -2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.07. The company’s stock price has collected -1.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that In Latest Campaign, Aflac and Legendary Football Coach Nick Saban Reunite to Show How Aflac Helps Pay Expenses Health Insurance Doesn’t Cover

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE :AFL) Right Now?

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AFL is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Aflac Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.30, which is $4.9 above the current price. AFL currently public float of 651.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFL was 3.39M shares.

AFL’s Market Performance

AFL stocks went down by -1.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.79% and a quarterly performance of 1.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for Aflac Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.37% for AFL stocks with a simple moving average of -12.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $35 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFL reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for AFL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 29th, 2019.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “ Underperform” to AFL, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

AFL Trading at -0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.02. In addition, Aflac Incorporated saw -31.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from LAKE CHARLES D II, who sold 16,392 shares at the price of $37.32 back on Aug 18. After this action, LAKE CHARLES D II now owns 83,540 shares of Aflac Incorporated, valued at $611,684 using the latest closing price.

Lloyd Karole, the Director of Aflac Incorporated, bought 1,000 shares at $38.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Lloyd Karole is holding 33,585 shares at $38,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +20.95 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aflac Incorporated stands at +14.81. The total capital return value is set at 14.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.21. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Aflac Incorporated (AFL), the company’s capital structure generated 23.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.72.

Previous articleCan PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Remain Competitive?
Next articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)?

Related Articles

Business

A Lesson to Learn: Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) went down by -1.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $387.70. The company’s stock...
Trending

Buy or Sell Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) went down by -1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

MGM Resorts International (MGM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) went down by -1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.63. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

A Lesson to Learn: Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) went down by -1.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $387.70. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Buy or Sell Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) went down by -1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

MGM Resorts International (MGM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) went down by -1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.63. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

The Chart for Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) went down by -3.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.48. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) went down by -2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.63. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

MGM Resorts International (MGM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) went down by -1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.63. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade NBIX Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) went down by -4.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $136.26. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) went down by -3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.74. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of AMETEK, Inc. (AME), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) went down by -1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.94. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.51. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

A Lesson to Learn: Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) went down by -1.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $387.70. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) went down by -2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.63. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Nicola Day - 0
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.28. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels CFG After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Investors Bancorp, Inc.?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.74. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

The Chart for Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) went down by -3.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.48. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.90. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) went down by -1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.20. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Can Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) went down by -2.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why (EW)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went down by -2.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.79. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links