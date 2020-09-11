Wall Street Pummels PFG After Recent Earnings Report

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) went down by -2.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.28. The company’s stock price has collected -5.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/08/20 that Stocks Decline as Tech Slide Extends

Is It Worth Investing in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ :PFG) Right Now?

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFG is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Principal Financial Group, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.80, which is $7.03 above the current price. PFG currently public float of 273.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFG was 1.51M shares.

PFG’s Market Performance

PFG stocks went down by -5.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.71% and a quarterly performance of 1.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for Principal Financial Group, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.56% for PFG stocks with a simple moving average of -7.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PFG by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PFG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $38 based on the research report published on June 18th of the current year 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFG reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for PFG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 1st, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “ Neutral” to PFG, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

PFG Trading at -6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -10.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFG fell by -5.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.40. In addition, Principal Financial Group, Inc. saw -25.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFG starting from GELATT DANIEL, who bought 28,148 shares at the price of $35.52 back on Jun 26. After this action, GELATT DANIEL now owns 193,824 shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc., valued at $999,823 using the latest closing price.

GELATT DANIEL, the Director of Principal Financial Group, Inc., bought 28,148 shares at $35.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that GELATT DANIEL is holding 193,824 shares at $999,823 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Principal Financial Group, Inc. stands at +8.59. The total capital return value is set at 9.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.46. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG), the company’s capital structure generated 26.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.89.