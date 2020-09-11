Wall Street Pummels BLDR After Recent Earnings Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) went up by 0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.47. The company’s stock price has collected -0.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., Builders FirstSource, Inc., Broadway Financial Corporation, Cancer Genetics, Inc., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., Rosetta Stone Inc., and Yintech Investment Holdings

Is It Worth Investing in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ :BLDR) Right Now?

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLDR is at 2.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Builders FirstSource, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.40, which is $2.23 above the current price. BLDR currently public float of 114.67M and currently shorts hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLDR was 2.13M shares.

BLDR’s Market Performance

BLDR stocks went down by -0.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.37% and a quarterly performance of 51.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.68% for Builders FirstSource, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.53% for BLDR stocks with a simple moving average of 39.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for BLDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLDR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $37 based on the research report published on August 28th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLDR reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for BLDR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 28th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “ Buy” to BLDR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 3rd of the current year.

BLDR Trading at 21.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDR fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.91. In addition, Builders FirstSource, Inc. saw 22.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDR starting from Rush David E, who sold 9,108 shares at the price of $30.58 back on Sep 04. After this action, Rush David E now owns 61,855 shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc., valued at $278,523 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Peter M., the SVP & CFO of Builders FirstSource, Inc., sold 28,417 shares at $30.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Jackson Peter M. is holding 67,480 shares at $873,823 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.39 for the present operating margin

+26.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Builders FirstSource, Inc. stands at +3.05. The total capital return value is set at 17.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.90. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR), the company’s capital structure generated 192.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.84. Total debt to assets is 48.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 183.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.29 and the total asset turnover is 2.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.