The Chart for MEDNAX, Inc. (MD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) went up by 5.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.66. The company's stock price has collected 0.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE :MD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MD is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for MEDNAX, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.70, which is $1.32 above the current price. MD currently public float of 81.63M and currently shorts hold a 6.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MD was 897.71K shares.

MD’s Market Performance

MD stocks went up by 0.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.40% and a quarterly performance of 15.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.79% for MEDNAX, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.11% for MD stocks with a simple moving average of -1.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $29 based on the research report published on January 3rd of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MD reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the value of $25. The rating they have provided for MD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 12th, 2019.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “ Underperform” to MD, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on September 6th of the previous year.

MD Trading at -0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares sank -7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MD rose by +0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.79. In addition, MEDNAX, Inc. saw -32.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MD starting from Goldschmidt, MD Pascal J, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $22.88 back on Nov 01. After this action, Goldschmidt, MD Pascal J now owns 10,821 shares of MEDNAX, Inc., valued at $114,403 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.63 for the present operating margin

+23.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for MEDNAX, Inc. stands at -32.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.52. Equity return is now at value -146.50, with -48.00 for asset returns.

Based on MEDNAX, Inc. (MD), the company’s capital structure generated 121.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.85. Total debt to assets is 43.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 119.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.