The Chart for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Melissa Arnold

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) went up by 0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s stock price has collected 1.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/09/20 that Airline stocks rise after data showing rise in travel demand over Labor Day weekend

Is It Worth Investing in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE :ALK) Right Now?

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 97.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALK is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Alaska Air Group, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.73, which is $3.43 above the current price. ALK currently public float of 123.06M and currently shorts hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALK was 2.81M shares.

ALK’s Market Performance

ALK stocks went up by 1.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.90% and a quarterly performance of 14.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for Alaska Air Group, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.67% for ALK stocks with a simple moving average of -9.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ALK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ALK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $46 based on the research report published on September 8th of the current year 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALK reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for ALK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 8th, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “ Outperform” to ALK, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on May 29th of the current year.

ALK Trading at 10.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.45. In addition, Alaska Air Group, Inc. saw -39.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALK starting from SPRAGUE JOSEPH A, who sold 4,570 shares at the price of $39.04 back on Sep 01. After this action, SPRAGUE JOSEPH A now owns 13,254 shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc., valued at $178,418 using the latest closing price.

HARRISON ANDREW R, the EVP and CCO of Alaska Air Group, Inc., sold 2,500 shares at $39.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that HARRISON ANDREW R is holding 20,005 shares at $97,547 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +12.75 for the present operating margin
  • +22.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alaska Air Group, Inc. stands at +8.76. The total capital return value is set at 16.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.40. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK), the company’s capital structure generated 74.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.54. Total debt to assets is 22.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

