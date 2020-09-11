Search
Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

by Nicola Day

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.45. The company’s stock price has collected -4.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Raytheon Technologies President and CEO to present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE :RTX) Right Now?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 145.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RTX is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Raytheon Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.88, which is $18.36 above the current price. RTX currently public float of 1.37B and currently shorts hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RTX was 9.15M shares.

RTX’s Market Performance

RTX stocks went down by -4.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.38% and a quarterly performance of -5.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for Raytheon Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.24% for RTX stocks with a simple moving average of -15.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RTX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RTX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $89 based on the research report published on September 8th of the current year 2020.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RTX reach a price target of $89. The rating they have provided for RTX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 29th, 2020.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “ Buy” to RTX, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on July 10th of the current year.

RTX Trading at -2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -7.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTX fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.28. In addition, Raytheon Technologies Corporation saw -32.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTX starting from Winnefeld James A Jr, who bought 407 shares at the price of $56.55 back on Jul 31. After this action, Winnefeld James A Jr now owns 7,360 shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, valued at $23,016 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTX

Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -1.10 for asset returns.

