Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) went down by -2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.02. The company's stock price has collected -10.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 80.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLF is at 2.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.89, which is -$0.36 below the current price. CLF currently public float of 392.97M and currently shorts hold a 22.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLF was 9.86M shares.

CLF’s Market Performance

CLF stocks went down by -10.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.83% and a quarterly performance of 9.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.31% for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.22% for CLF stocks with a simple moving average of 1.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLF stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CLF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CLF in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $4.50 based on the research report published on April 15th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLF reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for CLF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 30th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “ Neutral” to CLF, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

CLF Trading at 3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +2.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLF fell by -10.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.39. In addition, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. saw -27.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLF starting from HARLAN M ANN, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $4.42 back on Mar 13. After this action, HARLAN M ANN now owns 27,090 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., valued at $22,100 using the latest closing price.

Fisher Robert P Jr, the Director of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., bought 10,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Fisher Robert P Jr is holding 134,030 shares at $40,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.40 for the present operating margin

+28.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stands at +14.86. The total capital return value is set at 17.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.81. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), the company’s capital structure generated 590.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.52. Total debt to assets is 57.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 590.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.