MRC Global Inc. (MRC) Just Got Our Attention

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) went down by -8.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.47. The company's stock price has collected -12.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE :MRC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRC is at 2.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for MRC Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.47, which is $1.48 above the current price. MRC currently public float of 78.57M and currently shorts hold a 3.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRC was 675.71K shares.

MRC’s Market Performance

MRC stocks went down by -12.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.95% and a quarterly performance of -2.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.81% for MRC Global Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.20% for MRC stocks with a simple moving average of -29.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $7 based on the research report published on March 11th of the current year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRC reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for MRC stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on March 9th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to MRC, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

MRC Trading at -7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares sank -13.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRC fell by -12.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.89. In addition, MRC Global Inc. saw -60.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRC starting from BEST RHYS J, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $3.96 back on Mar 20. After this action, BEST RHYS J now owns 104,689 shares of MRC Global Inc., valued at $39,600 using the latest closing price.

Adams Deborah G, the Director of MRC Global Inc., bought 10,000 shares at $3.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19, which means that Adams Deborah G is holding 27,428 shares at $36,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.06 for the present operating margin

+17.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for MRC Global Inc. stands at +1.06. The total capital return value is set at 6.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.27. Equity return is now at value -52.70, with -13.30 for asset returns.

Based on MRC Global Inc. (MRC), the company’s capital structure generated 75.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.00. Total debt to assets is 32.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 111.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.