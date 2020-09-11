Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) went down by -6.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.95. The company’s stock price has collected -17.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/12/20 that Oil Rises Again as Supply Remains Subdued

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ :FANG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FANG is at 2.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 29 analysts out of 35 who provided ratings for Diamondback Energy, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.10, which is $29.81 above the current price. FANG currently public float of 156.40M and currently shorts hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FANG was 2.48M shares.

FANG’s Market Performance

FANG stocks went down by -17.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.33% and a quarterly performance of -32.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.04% for Diamondback Energy, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.52% for FANG stocks with a simple moving average of -43.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $57 based on the research report published on August 5th of the current year 2020.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FANG reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for FANG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “ Overweight” to FANG, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

FANG Trading at -25.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares sank -32.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG fell by -17.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.13. In addition, Diamondback Energy, Inc. saw -67.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, who bought 1,800 shares at the price of $46.92 back on Jun 19. After this action, Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes now owns 53,930 shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc., valued at $84,456 using the latest closing price.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the CFO & Exec. VP – Bus Dev of Diamondback Energy, Inc., bought 4,750 shares at $17.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19, which means that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes is holding 52,130 shares at $81,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.46 for the present operating margin

+40.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy, Inc. stands at +6.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.30. Equity return is now at value -21.90, with -12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG), the company’s capital structure generated 40.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.90. Total debt to assets is 22.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.