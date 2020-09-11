Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL)

by Denise Gardner

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) went down by -12.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.29. The company’s stock price has collected -14.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Brigham Minerals, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE :MNRL) Right Now?

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 66.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Brigham Minerals, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.75, which is $6.78 above the current price. MNRL currently public float of 27.21M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNRL was 364.30K shares.

MNRL’s Market Performance

MNRL stocks went down by -14.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.37% and a quarterly performance of -25.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.72% for Brigham Minerals, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.03% for MNRL stocks with a simple moving average of -41.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNRL

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNRL reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for MNRL stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 20th, 2020.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “ Equal Weight” to MNRL, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on May 21st of the current year.

MNRL Trading at -29.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares sank -31.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNRL fell by -22.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.12. In addition, Brigham Minerals, Inc. saw -56.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNRL starting from Warburg Pincus & Co US, LLC, who sold 4,427,052 shares at the price of $13.46 back on Jun 12. After this action, Warburg Pincus & Co US, LLC now owns 0 shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc., valued at $59,578,380 using the latest closing price.

Warburg Pincus & Co US, LLC, the Director of Brigham Minerals, Inc., sold 4,427,052 shares at $13.46 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Warburg Pincus & Co US, LLC is holding 0 shares at $59,578,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +36.66 for the present operating margin
  • +58.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brigham Minerals, Inc. stands at +5.96. The total capital return value is set at 8.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.46. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

