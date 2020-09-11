Search
Home Trending
Trending

Is Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) a Keeper?

by Daisy Galbraith

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.81. The company’s stock price has collected -5.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/20 that Welbilt to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE :WBT) Right Now?

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 166.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WBT is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Welbilt, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.33, which is $1.88 above the current price. WBT currently public float of 140.98M and currently shorts hold a 5.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WBT was 1.29M shares.

WBT’s Market Performance

WBT stocks went down by -5.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.50% and a quarterly performance of 12.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.71% for Welbilt, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.84% for WBT stocks with a simple moving average of -24.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WBT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WBT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2020.

CL King, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for WBT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 8th, 2020.

Buckingham Research gave a rating of “ Neutral” to WBT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

WBT Trading at 2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -8.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBT fell by -5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.40. In addition, Welbilt, Inc. saw -55.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBT starting from Caron Richard N., who bought 6,000 shares at the price of $6.64 back on Mar 12. After this action, Caron Richard N. now owns 59,256 shares of Welbilt, Inc., valued at $39,810 using the latest closing price.

GUDENKAUF JENNIFER, the EVP & CHRO of Welbilt, Inc., bought 5,252 shares at $8.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that GUDENKAUF JENNIFER is holding 11,125 shares at $45,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +13.99 for the present operating margin
  • +33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Welbilt, Inc. stands at +3.51. The total capital return value is set at 13.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.50. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Welbilt, Inc. (WBT), the company’s capital structure generated 570.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.09. Total debt to assets is 66.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 566.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Previous articleWhy (WBA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future
Next articleZimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Related Articles

Trending

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.58. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

WestRock Company (WRK) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Melissa Arnold - 0
WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) went down by -1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.39. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Why Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Denise Gardner - 0
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) went up by 3.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.24. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.58. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

WestRock Company (WRK) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Melissa Arnold - 0
WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) went down by -1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.39. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Why Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Denise Gardner - 0
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) went up by 3.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.24. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) went down by -2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3552.25. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Buy or Sell Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) went up by 2.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.29. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

WestRock Company (WRK) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Melissa Arnold - 0
WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) went down by -1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.39. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went down by -1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.48. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade ARI Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) went down by -2.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.76....
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for International Paper Company (IP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.64. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) went up by 2.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.29. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

A Lesson to Learn: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) went down by -2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3552.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Denise Gardner - 0
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) went down by -1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.71. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) went up by 3.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $206.74. The...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels BLDR After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) went up by 0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.47. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Viavi Solutions Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) went down by -2.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.35. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Why Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Denise Gardner - 0
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) went up by 3.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.24. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) went up by 1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.08. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Nicola Day - 0
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) went down by -2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.18. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) went down by -1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.07. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Can EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) went down by -9.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.54. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links