Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Viavi Solutions Inc.?

by Daisy Galbraith

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) went down by -2.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.35. The company’s stock price has collected -14.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/20 that VIAVI Launches Comprehensive VPN Management Solution for Large to Medium Enterprises

Is It Worth Investing in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :VIAV) Right Now?

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 92.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIAV is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Viavi Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.50, which is $5.04 above the current price. VIAV currently public float of 226.59M and currently shorts hold a 5.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIAV was 2.32M shares.

VIAV’s Market Performance

VIAV stocks went down by -14.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.03% and a quarterly performance of -8.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for Viavi Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.47% for VIAV stocks with a simple moving average of -13.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAV stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VIAV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VIAV in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16 based on the research report published on June 1st of the current year 2020.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIAV reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for VIAV stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on October 18th, 2019.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to VIAV, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

VIAV Trading at -14.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -19.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAV fell by -14.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.04. In addition, Viavi Solutions Inc. saw -24.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAV starting from Staley Gary W, who sold 6,717 shares at the price of $13.13 back on Sep 02. After this action, Staley Gary W now owns 51,758 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc., valued at $88,194 using the latest closing price.

SCRIVANICH LUKE M, the SVP General Manager OSP of Viavi Solutions Inc., sold 2,407 shares at $13.13 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that SCRIVANICH LUKE M is holding 55,215 shares at $31,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +7.93 for the present operating margin
  • +55.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viavi Solutions Inc. stands at +2.53. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

