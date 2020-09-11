Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Nautilus, Inc.?

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) went down by -2.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.86. The company’s stock price has collected -0.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Peloton, Nautilus, RedHill Biopharma, Zoom Video, or Southwest Airlines?

Is It Worth Investing in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE :NLS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NLS is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Nautilus, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00, which is -$5.11 below the current price. NLS currently public float of 29.33M and currently shorts hold a 12.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NLS was 1.79M shares.

NLS’s Market Performance

NLS stocks went down by -0.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.06% and a quarterly performance of 136.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 793.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.43% for Nautilus, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.44% for NLS stocks with a simple moving average of 155.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLS stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for NLS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NLS in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $8 based on the research report published on September 2nd of the current year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLS reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for NLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to NLS, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

NLS Trading at 27.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.58%, as shares surge +8.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLS rose by +8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +960.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.26. In addition, Nautilus, Inc. saw 788.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLS starting from Horn Richard A, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $13.02 back on Sep 01. After this action, Horn Richard A now owns 79,077 shares of Nautilus, Inc., valued at $130,200 using the latest closing price.

Barr Jim, the Chief Executive Officer of Nautilus, Inc., sold 38,252 shares at $13.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Barr Jim is holding 0 shares at $527,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.23 for the present operating margin

+35.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nautilus, Inc. stands at -29.84. The total capital return value is set at -16.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.28. Equity return is now at value -9.30, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Nautilus, Inc. (NLS), the company’s capital structure generated 40.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.87. Total debt to assets is 16.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -25.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.