Is Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) a Keeper?

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.40. The company's stock price has collected -17.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWBI is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.25, which is $6.67 above the current price. SWBI currently public float of 54.41M and currently shorts hold a 7.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWBI was 3.49M shares.

SWBI’s Market Performance

SWBI stocks went down by -17.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.99% and a quarterly performance of 28.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 224.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.16% for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.40% for SWBI stocks with a simple moving average of 63.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWBI stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for SWBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWBI in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $27 based on the research report published on September 8th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWBI reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for SWBI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 25th, 2020.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to SWBI, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on July 8th of the current year.

SWBI Trading at -5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.49%, as shares sank -11.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWBI fell by -17.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +163.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.36. In addition, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. saw 139.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWBI starting from Cupero Susan Jean, who sold 1,439 shares at the price of $18.23 back on Jun 24. After this action, Cupero Susan Jean now owns 288 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., valued at $26,233 using the latest closing price.

Cupero Susan Jean, the See Remarks of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., sold 1,385 shares at $18.28 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that Cupero Susan Jean is holding 15,866 shares at $25,318 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.52 for the present operating margin

+30.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. stands at -9.03. The total capital return value is set at 9.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.93. Equity return is now at value -2.50, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI), the company’s capital structure generated 54.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.19. Total debt to assets is 28.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.