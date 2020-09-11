Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) went down by -1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $163.80. The company’s stock price has collected -16.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/20 that Zscaler Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ :ZS) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $149.10, which is -$12.83 below the current price. ZS currently public float of 71.38M and currently shorts hold a 11.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZS was 2.78M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

ZS stocks went down by -16.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.85% and a quarterly performance of 29.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 166.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.18% for Zscaler, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.29% for ZS stocks with a simple moving average of 63.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $160 based on the research report published on August 21st of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZS reach a price target of $171. The rating they have provided for ZS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 20th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “ Buy” to ZS, setting the target price at $152 in the report published on July 9th of the current year.

ZS Trading at 3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares surge +11.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS fell by -16.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +186.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.38. In addition, Zscaler, Inc. saw 185.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from BLASING KAREN, who sold 3,000 shares at the price of $157.16 back on Sep 02. After this action, BLASING KAREN now owns 2,679 shares of Zscaler, Inc., valued at $471,483 using the latest closing price.

Apte Manoj, the Chief Strategy Officer of Zscaler, Inc., sold 15,485 shares at $137.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Apte Manoj is holding 112,256 shares at $2,122,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.34 for the present operating margin

+80.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler, Inc. stands at -9.46. The total capital return value is set at -8.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.40. Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -10.70 for asset returns.