Is a Correction Looming Ahead for PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/20 that PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

Is It Worth Investing in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE :PHM) Right Now?

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHM is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for PulteGroup, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.46, which is $1.27 above the current price. PHM currently public float of 259.20M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHM was 3.21M shares.

PHM’s Market Performance

PHM stocks went down by -3.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.29% and a quarterly performance of 35.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.22% for PulteGroup, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.54% for PHM stocks with a simple moving average of 20.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PHM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PHM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $49 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHM reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for PHM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 24th, 2020.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “ Neutral” to PHM, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

PHM Trading at 6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHM fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.61. In addition, PulteGroup, Inc. saw 14.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHM starting from OShaughnessy Robert, who sold 35,726 shares at the price of $44.15 back on Aug 05. After this action, OShaughnessy Robert now owns 209,017 shares of PulteGroup, Inc., valued at $1,577,128 using the latest closing price.

OShaughnessy Robert, the Exec. VP & CFO of PulteGroup, Inc., sold 54,774 shares at $44.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that OShaughnessy Robert is holding 244,743 shares at $2,414,164 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.33 for the present operating margin

+23.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for PulteGroup, Inc. stands at +9.85. The total capital return value is set at 16.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.47. Equity return is now at value 20.90, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM), the company’s capital structure generated 58.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.84. Total debt to assets is 29.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.93.