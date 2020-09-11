Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (AMEX:NOG) went down by -7.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.43. The company’s stock price has collected -19.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces First Acquisition in the Delaware Basin, Operations Update

Is It Worth Investing in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (AMEX :NOG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOG is at 2.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.56, which is -$0.52 below the current price. NOG currently public float of 285.66M and currently shorts hold a 11.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOG was 6.15M shares.

NOG’s Market Performance

NOG stocks went down by -19.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.79% and a quarterly performance of -50.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.26% for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.42% for NOG stocks with a simple moving average of -55.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOG stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for NOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOG in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $1.80 based on the research report published on August 27th of the current year 2020.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOG reach a price target of $1.80. The rating they have provided for NOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “ Buy” to NOG, setting the target price at $1.80 in the report published on July 1st of the current year.

NOG Trading at -31.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.21%, as shares sank -35.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOG fell by -19.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6873. In addition, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. saw -77.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.96 for the present operating margin

+35.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. stands at -12.69. The total capital return value is set at 12.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.20. Equity return is now at value -99.30, with -30.20 for asset returns.

Based on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG), the company’s capital structure generated 200.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.68. Total debt to assets is 58.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 200.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.