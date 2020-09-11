Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) went down by -10.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.35. The company’s stock price has collected -25.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Announces Commencement of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation for All Outstanding Series of Its Preferred Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE :AHT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AHT is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.70, which is -$2.24 below the current price. AHT currently public float of 9.84M and currently shorts hold a 10.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AHT was 543.62K shares.

AHT’s Market Performance

AHT stocks went down by -25.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.27% and a quarterly performance of -75.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.57% for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.48% for AHT stocks with a simple moving average of -83.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHT stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for AHT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AHT in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $14 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AHT reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the value of $2. The rating they have provided for AHT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 6th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “ Underperform” to AHT, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

AHT Trading at -48.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares sank -40.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHT fell by -25.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. saw -91.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHT starting from Ansell Benjamin J MD, who bought 50,000 shares at the price of $2.92 back on Aug 28. After this action, Ansell Benjamin J MD now owns 101,477 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc., valued at $146,000 using the latest closing price.

Ansell Benjamin J MD, the Director of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc., bought 10,000 shares at $3.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Ansell Benjamin J MD is holding 51,477 shares at $38,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.67 for the present operating margin

+9.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. stands at -7.59. The total capital return value is set at -2.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.73. Equity return is now at value -212.40, with -8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,547.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.93. Total debt to assets is 88.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 328.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.