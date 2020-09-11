Search
Here’s Our Rant About Stifel Financial Corp. (SF)

by Denise Gardner

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.10. The company’s stock price has collected -0.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that Stifel Hires Konstantinos Aprilakis, M.D. as Managing Director Covering Biotech Sector

Is It Worth Investing in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE :SF) Right Now?

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SF is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Stifel Financial Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.00, which is $2.7 above the current price. SF currently public float of 66.39M and currently shorts hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SF was 389.58K shares.

SF’s Market Performance

SF stocks went down by -0.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.43% and a quarterly performance of 12.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for Stifel Financial Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.13% for SF stocks with a simple moving average of 0.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SF stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SF in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $52 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SF reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for SF stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 18th, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “ Peer Perform” to SF, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on May 1st of the current year.

SF Trading at 4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SF fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.65. In addition, Stifel Financial Corp. saw -13.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SF starting from DUBINSKY JOHN P, who sold 2,400 shares at the price of $51.55 back on Jun 03. After this action, DUBINSKY JOHN P now owns 16,281 shares of Stifel Financial Corp., valued at $123,720 using the latest closing price.

DUBINSKY JOHN P, the Director of Stifel Financial Corp., sold 3,000 shares at $48.04 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that DUBINSKY JOHN P is holding 18,681 shares at $144,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +18.84 for the present operating margin
  • +94.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stifel Financial Corp. stands at +12.73. The total capital return value is set at 11.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.97. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Stifel Financial Corp. (SF), the company’s capital structure generated 67.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.16. Total debt to assets is 9.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

