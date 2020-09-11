Here’s Our Rant About Inuvo, Inc. (INUV)

Inuvo, Inc. (AMEX:INUV) went up by 3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.11. The company’s stock price has collected 1.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that Inuvo to Present at Lake Street’s 4th Annual (BIG4) Virtual Conference on September 17, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Inuvo, Inc. (AMEX :INUV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INUV is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Inuvo, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.12, which is -$0.39 below the current price. INUV currently public float of 51.15M and currently shorts hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INUV was 6.82M shares.

INUV’s Market Performance

INUV stocks went up by 1.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.56% and a quarterly performance of -51.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.34% for Inuvo, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.99% for INUV stocks with a simple moving average of 3.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INUV stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for INUV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INUV in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.25 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INUV reach a price target of $2.25. The rating they have provided for INUV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2015.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to INUV, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

INUV Trading at -25.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.00%, as shares sank -29.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INUV rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4305. In addition, Inuvo, Inc. saw 33.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INUV starting from BURNETT G KENT, who bought 1,268,571 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Mar 20. After this action, BURNETT G KENT now owns 1,442,256 shares of Inuvo, Inc., valued at $222,000 using the latest closing price.

Cameron Gordon J, the Director of Inuvo, Inc., bought 285,714 shares at $0.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Cameron Gordon J is holding 399,899 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.95 for the present operating margin

+50.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inuvo, Inc. stands at -7.29. The total capital return value is set at -42.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.83. Equity return is now at value -31.20, with -14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Inuvo, Inc. (INUV), the company’s capital structure generated 37.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.50. Total debt to assets is 15.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -13.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.63 and the total asset turnover is 2.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.