Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Just Got Our Attention

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) went down by -2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.80. The company's stock price has collected -4.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLAY is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.20, which is -$1.12 below the current price. PLAY currently public float of 43.13M and currently shorts hold a 36.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLAY was 7.48M shares.

PLAY’s Market Performance

PLAY stocks went down by -4.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.98% and a quarterly performance of 23.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.61% for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.72% for PLAY stocks with a simple moving average of -23.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PLAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLAY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $28 based on the research report published on September 8th of the current year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAY reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for PLAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 12th, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “ Market Perform” to PLAY, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 3rd of the current year.

PLAY Trading at 27.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares surge +15.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAY fell by -4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.11. In addition, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. saw -55.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAY starting from Mulleady John, who sold 11,854 shares at the price of $13.83 back on Jun 26. After this action, Mulleady John now owns 44,862 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., valued at $163,948 using the latest closing price.

JENKINS BRIAN, the Chief Executive Officer of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., sold 13,370 shares at $15.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that JENKINS BRIAN is holding 166,912 shares at $205,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.33 for the present operating margin

+17.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. stands at +7.40. The total capital return value is set at 11.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.19. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 1,129.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.86. Total debt to assets is 80.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1,093.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 127.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.