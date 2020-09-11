Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)?

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) went up by 7.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.10. The company’s stock price has collected 8.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Restoration Hardware, Penn National Gaming, Tesla, Peloton, or General Electric?

Is It Worth Investing in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ :PENN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PENN is at 2.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Penn National Gaming, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.64, which is -$11.31 below the current price. PENN currently public float of 129.91M and currently shorts hold a 12.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PENN was 9.51M shares.

PENN’s Market Performance

PENN stocks went up by 8.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.03% and a quarterly performance of 124.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 202.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.49% for Penn National Gaming, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.05% for PENN stocks with a simple moving average of 117.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $80 based on the research report published on September 10th of the current year 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PENN reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for PENN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 1st, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “ Equal-Weight” to PENN, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on August 28th of the current year.

PENN Trading at 45.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.69% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares surge +25.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +104.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN rose by +8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +181.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.40. In addition, Penn National Gaming, Inc. saw 144.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from Reibstein Saul, who sold 6,000 shares at the price of $52.52 back on Aug 13. After this action, Reibstein Saul now owns 40,181 shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc., valued at $315,120 using the latest closing price.

Reibstein Saul, the Director of Penn National Gaming, Inc., sold 5,000 shares at $50.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Reibstein Saul is holding 40,181 shares at $250,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.13 for the present operating margin

+36.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Penn National Gaming, Inc. stands at +0.83. The total capital return value is set at 6.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.38. Equity return is now at value -53.40, with -6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN), the company’s capital structure generated 611.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.94. Total debt to assets is 73.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 598.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.