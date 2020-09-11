Search
Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)?

by Denise Gardner

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.22. The company’s stock price has collected -0.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/20 that Open Lending Appoints Eric A. Feldstein to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ :LPRO) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is $1.61 above the current price. LPRO currently public float of 47.26M and currently shorts hold a 11.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPRO was 762.27K shares.

LPRO’s Market Performance

LPRO stocks went down by -0.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.51% and a quarterly performance of 65.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.49% for Open Lending Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.51% for LPRO stocks with a simple moving average of 68.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPRO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for LPRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPRO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $45 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPRO reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for LPRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

LPRO Trading at 16.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares surge +19.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPRO fell by -0.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.64. In addition, Open Lending Corporation saw 102.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LPRO

Equity return is now at value -38.40, with -13.10 for asset returns.

