Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)?

by Ethane Eddington

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) went up by 4.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $152.19. The company’s stock price has collected 5.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that eHealth Achieves Its Internal Medicare Sales Agent Hiring Goals and Launches Retention-Focused Compensation Model for Upcoming Annual Enrollment Period

Is It Worth Investing in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ :EHTH) Right Now?

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EHTH is at -0.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for eHealth, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $136.50, which is -$71.34 below the current price. EHTH currently public float of 24.63M and currently shorts hold a 12.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EHTH was 1.17M shares.

EHTH’s Market Performance

EHTH stocks went up by 5.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.28% and a quarterly performance of -33.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.35% for eHealth, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.65% for EHTH stocks with a simple moving average of -31.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHTH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EHTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EHTH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $135 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EHTH reach a price target of $108. The rating they have provided for EHTH stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 1st, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to EHTH, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

EHTH Trading at -14.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares sank -4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHTH rose by +5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.01. In addition, eHealth, Inc. saw -25.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHTH starting from Morelock Phillip A, who bought 950 shares at the price of $78.29 back on Aug 07. After this action, Morelock Phillip A now owns 30,376 shares of eHealth, Inc., valued at $74,376 using the latest closing price.

Flanders Scott N, the Chief Executive Officer of eHealth, Inc., bought 32,752 shares at $73.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Flanders Scott N is holding 703,024 shares at $2,411,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +20.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for eHealth, Inc. stands at +13.21. The total capital return value is set at 24.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.38. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on eHealth, Inc. (EHTH), the company’s capital structure generated 7.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.90.

Quick Links