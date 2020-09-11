CIT Group Inc. (CIT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) went down by -2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.96. The company’s stock price has collected -6.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 0 hour ago that EBay Founder Pierre Omidyar Steps Down From Board

Is It Worth Investing in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE :CIT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIT is at 1.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for CIT Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.33, which is $8.31 above the current price. CIT currently public float of 95.69M and currently shorts hold a 6.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIT was 2.19M shares.

CIT’s Market Performance

CIT stocks went down by -6.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.32% and a quarterly performance of -17.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for CIT Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.19% for CIT stocks with a simple moving average of -36.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CIT by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for CIT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $50 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIT reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the value of $26. The rating they have provided for CIT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 15th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “ Buy” to CIT, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on January 9th of the previous year.

CIT Trading at -8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares sank -13.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIT fell by -6.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.70. In addition, CIT Group Inc. saw -60.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIT starting from Stamps Sheila A, who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $16.12 back on Mar 24. After this action, Stamps Sheila A now owns 7,969 shares of CIT Group Inc., valued at $32,240 using the latest closing price.

SPERLING EDWARD K, the EVP & Controller of CIT Group Inc., bought 2,500 shares at $12.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that SPERLING EDWARD K is holding 15,725 shares at $32,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CIT Group Inc. stands at +16.75. The total capital return value is set at 4.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value -8.40, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on CIT Group Inc. (CIT), the company’s capital structure generated 126.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.94.