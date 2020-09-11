Search
Home Business
Business

CIT Group Inc. (CIT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Nicola Day

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) went down by -2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.96. The company’s stock price has collected -6.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 0 hour ago that EBay Founder Pierre Omidyar Steps Down From Board

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE :CIT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIT is at 1.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for CIT Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.33, which is $8.31 above the current price. CIT currently public float of 95.69M and currently shorts hold a 6.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIT was 2.19M shares.

CIT’s Market Performance

CIT stocks went down by -6.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.32% and a quarterly performance of -17.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for CIT Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.19% for CIT stocks with a simple moving average of -36.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CIT by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for CIT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $50 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIT reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the value of $26. The rating they have provided for CIT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 15th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “ Buy” to CIT, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on January 9th of the previous year.

CIT Trading at -8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares sank -13.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIT fell by -6.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.70. In addition, CIT Group Inc. saw -60.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIT starting from Stamps Sheila A, who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $16.12 back on Mar 24. After this action, Stamps Sheila A now owns 7,969 shares of CIT Group Inc., valued at $32,240 using the latest closing price.

SPERLING EDWARD K, the EVP & Controller of CIT Group Inc., bought 2,500 shares at $12.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that SPERLING EDWARD K is holding 15,725 shares at $32,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +18.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CIT Group Inc. stands at +16.75. The total capital return value is set at 4.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value -8.40, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on CIT Group Inc. (CIT), the company’s capital structure generated 126.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.94.

Previous articleIs Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) a Keeper?
Next articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Boxlight Corporation?

Related Articles

Companies

Is Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) went down by -2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock...
Business

Why (GNW)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.93. The company’s stock...
Trending

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) went down by -4.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.24. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Companies

Is Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) went down by -2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why (GNW)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.93. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) went down by -4.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.24. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.57. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Why Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) went up by 7.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.65. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.57. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) went down by -5.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.75. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade OC Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) went down by -1.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.55. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Nicola Day - 0
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) went down by -0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.60. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) went down by -0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.69. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Why (GNW)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.93. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

Nicola Day - 0
The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) went down by -2.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.16. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Inuvo, Inc. (INUV)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Inuvo, Inc. (AMEX:INUV) went up by 3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.11. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | RingCentral, Inc. (RNG)

Ethane Eddington - 0
RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) went up by 7.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $317.84. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels ROKU After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) went down by -1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $185.44. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) went down by -2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) went up by 7.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.65. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) went down by -3.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.81. The...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT)

Denise Gardner - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went down by -2.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) went down by -3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.31. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links