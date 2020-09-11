Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (AMEX:LNG) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.49. The company’s stock price has collected -9.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that Cheniere Energy, Inc. Provides Operational Update on Sabine Pass Following Hurricane Laura; Announces $1 Million Donation towards Local Community Relief Efforts

Is It Worth Investing in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (AMEX :LNG) Right Now?

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (AMEX:LNG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LNG is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Cheniere Energy, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.32, which is $17.8 above the current price. LNG currently public float of 246.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LNG was 1.62M shares.

LNG’s Market Performance

LNG stocks went down by -9.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.54% and a quarterly performance of 6.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for Cheniere Energy, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.42% for LNG stocks with a simple moving average of -2.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LNG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LNG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $64 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNG reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for LNG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 1st, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to LNG, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on April 8th of the current year.

LNG Trading at -3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -8.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNG fell by -9.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.19. In addition, Cheniere Energy, Inc. saw -19.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNG starting from Stephenson Aaron D., who sold 9,600 shares at the price of $52.41 back on Aug 19. After this action, Stephenson Aaron D. now owns 74,187 shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc., valued at $503,124 using the latest closing price.

BRANDOLINI NUNO, the Director of Cheniere Energy, Inc., bought 6,331 shares at $39.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that BRANDOLINI NUNO is holding 12,331 shares at $249,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.72 for the present operating margin

+24.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheniere Energy, Inc. stands at +6.97. The total capital return value is set at 6.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.