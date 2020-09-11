Search
Can Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Remain Competitive?

by Melissa Arnold

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) went down by -1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s stock price has collected -2.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/20 that Waldorf Astoria Park City Named Four-Star in Forbes Travel Guide’s 2021 Star Awards

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HLT) Right Now?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 698.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HLT is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $86.30, which is -$3.31 below the current price. HLT currently public float of 271.99M and currently shorts hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLT was 3.09M shares.

HLT’s Market Performance

HLT stocks went down by -2.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.69% and a quarterly performance of 15.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.23% for HLT stocks with a simple moving average of 1.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $101 based on the research report published on August 14th of the current year 2020.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLT reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for HLT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 26th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “ Overweight” to HLT, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

HLT Trading at 8.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLT fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.45. In addition, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. saw -19.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLT starting from Rinck Martin, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $88.80 back on Aug 27. After this action, Rinck Martin now owns 4,769 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., valued at $177,602 using the latest closing price.

Witter Jonathan W., the See Remarks of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., sold 35,325 shares at $113.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Witter Jonathan W. is holding 104,566 shares at $4,003,029 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +16.62 for the present operating margin
  • +22.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stands at +9.29. The total capital return value is set at 19.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.79. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with 0.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

