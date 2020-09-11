Search
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Nicola Day

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went down by -1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.48. The company’s stock price has collected -5.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 09/01/20 that Best Buy Shows It’s Possible to Compete With Amazon

Is It Worth Investing in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE :BBY) Right Now?

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBY is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Best Buy Co., Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $119.04, which is $10.64 above the current price. BBY currently public float of 229.32M and currently shorts hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBY was 2.68M shares.

BBY’s Market Performance

BBY stocks went down by -5.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.13% and a quarterly performance of 39.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for Best Buy Co., Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.98% for BBY stocks with a simple moving average of 27.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BBY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $135 based on the research report published on August 26th of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBY reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the value of $100. The rating they have provided for BBY stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on August 24th, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “ Outperform” to BBY, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on August 18th of the current year.

BBY Trading at 6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBY fell by -5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.80. In addition, Best Buy Co., Inc. saw 22.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBY starting from Furman Matthew M, who sold 5,511 shares at the price of $110.94 back on Aug 28. After this action, Furman Matthew M now owns 54,293 shares of Best Buy Co., Inc., valued at $611,367 using the latest closing price.

Watson Mathew, the SVP, Finance-Controller & CAO of Best Buy Co., Inc., sold 2,478 shares at $111.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Watson Mathew is holding 20,701 shares at $276,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +4.67 for the present operating margin
  • +22.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Best Buy Co., Inc. stands at +3.53. The total capital return value is set at 33.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.77. Equity return is now at value 47.20, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY), the company’s capital structure generated 116.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.91. Total debt to assets is 26.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 97.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.33 and the total asset turnover is 3.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

