Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) went down by -3.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.32. The company’s stock price has collected -7.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that (CNW) Media Alert: August 2020 ADP Canada National Employment Report to be released on Thursday, September 17, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ :ADP) Right Now?

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADP is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $149.71, which is $17.81 above the current price. ADP currently public float of 429.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADP was 2.00M shares.

ADP’s Market Performance

ADP stocks went down by -7.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.49% and a quarterly performance of -7.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for Automatic Data Processing, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.38% for ADP stocks with a simple moving average of -13.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $146 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADP reach a price target of $146. The rating they have provided for ADP stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 18th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “ Outperform” to ADP, setting the target price at $212 in the report published on January 22nd of the current year.

ADP Trading at -7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP fell by -7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.02. In addition, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. saw -22.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from Rodriguez Carlos A, who sold 52,229 shares at the price of $136.85 back on Sep 09. After this action, Rodriguez Carlos A now owns 91,641 shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc., valued at $7,147,301 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Carlos A, the President & CEO of Automatic Data Processing, Inc., sold 30,351 shares at $136.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Rodriguez Carlos A is holding 91,641 shares at $4,140,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.53 for the present operating margin

+45.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. stands at +16.91. Equity return is now at value 44.90, with 5.80 for asset returns.