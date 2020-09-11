Search
Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Just Got Our Attention

by Ethane Eddington

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) went down by -3.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.45. The company’s stock price has collected -11.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/07/20 that This analysis of Wall Street stock ratings is sounding a warning for Tesla and 62 other stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE :AM) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $6.75, which is $0.86 above the current price. AM currently public float of 305.09M and currently shorts hold a 6.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AM was 5.22M shares.

AM’s Market Performance

AM stocks went down by -11.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.14% and a quarterly performance of 7.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.35% for Antero Midstream Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.01% for AM stocks with a simple moving average of 6.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on September 10th of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AM reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for AM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “ Underweight” to AM, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

AM Trading at -12.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -22.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AM fell by -11.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.74. In addition, Antero Midstream Corporation saw -27.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AM starting from RADY PAUL M, who sold 18,000,000 shares at the price of $4.10 back on May 05. After this action, RADY PAUL M now owns 1,180,821 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation, valued at $73,800,000 using the latest closing price.

Warren Glen C Jr, the President and Secretary of Antero Midstream Corporation, sold 10,000,000 shares at $4.10 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Warren Glen C Jr is holding 6,886,723 shares at $41,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +44.44 for the present operating margin
  • +58.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Midstream Corporation stands at -41.80. The total capital return value is set at 12.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.71. Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), the company’s capital structure generated 92.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.92. Total debt to assets is 46.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

