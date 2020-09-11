AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) went down by -9.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.46. The company’s stock price has collected 5.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 53 min ago that AIkido Pharma Inc. Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14-16, 2020 (Virtual Conference)

Is It Worth Investing in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :AIKI) Right Now?

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 67.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIKI is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AIkido Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1,802.25, which is -$0.58 below the current price. AIKI currently public float of 32.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIKI was 4.49M shares.

AIKI’s Market Performance

AIKI stocks went up by 5.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.40% and a quarterly performance of -12.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.69% for AIkido Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.32% for AIKI stocks with a simple moving average of -38.42% for the last 200 days.

AIKI Trading at -34.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.71%, as shares sank -33.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIKI fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6755. In addition, AIkido Pharma Inc. saw -50.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIKI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63166.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AIkido Pharma Inc. stands at -46477.78. The total capital return value is set at -50.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.97. Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -69.70 for asset returns.