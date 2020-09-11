Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Just Got Our Attention

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went down by -3.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.28. The company’s stock price has collected -12.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that Should you invest in Virtusa Corp, Navistar, Apple, American Airlines, or Advanced Micro Devices?

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ :AMD) Right Now?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 157.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMD is at 2.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 38 who provided ratings for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 20 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.84, which is -$1.83 below the current price. AMD currently public float of 1.17B and currently shorts hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMD was 62.49M shares.

AMD’s Market Performance

AMD stocks went down by -12.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.73% and a quarterly performance of 49.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 165.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.58% for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.01% for AMD stocks with a simple moving average of 43.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the value of $90. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 21st, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AMD, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on August 4th of the current year.

AMD Trading at 8.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares sank -4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD fell by -12.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.85. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. saw 72.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from Norrod Forrest Eugene, who sold 75,000 shares at the price of $79.50 back on Sep 08. After this action, Norrod Forrest Eugene now owns 713,745 shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., valued at $5,962,758 using the latest closing price.

KUMAR DEVINDER, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., sold 14,345 shares at $92.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that KUMAR DEVINDER is holding 522,550 shares at $1,320,027 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.75 for the present operating margin

+42.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stands at +5.07. The total capital return value is set at 19.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.58. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.48. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.