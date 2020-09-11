A Lesson to Learn: The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) went down by -2.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.16. The company’s stock price has collected -16.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that The AZEK(R) Company Announces Pricing of Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE :AZEK) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $41.09, which is $7.16 above the current price. AZEK currently public float of 82.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AZEK was 1.16M shares.

AZEK’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.01% for The AZEK Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.70% for AZEK stocks with a simple moving average of -0.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on July 8th of the current year 2020.

William Blair, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZEK reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for AZEK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 7th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to AZEK, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on July 7th of the current year.

AZEK Trading at -2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares surge +0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK fell by -16.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.68. In addition, The AZEK Company Inc. saw 25.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.03 for the present operating margin

+32.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AZEK Company Inc. stands at -2.54. The total capital return value is set at 5.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.25.

Based on The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK), the company’s capital structure generated 229.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.63. Total debt to assets is 61.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 227.44.