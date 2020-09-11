Search
A Lesson to Learn: PagerDuty, Inc. (PD)

by Melissa Arnold

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) went down by -1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.24. The company’s stock price has collected -33.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that PagerDuty Study Finds Pressure on Digital Services Increased by 80% Since the Start of Pandemic; 40% Expect the Worst is Yet to Come

Is It Worth Investing in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE :PD) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $30.14, which is $6.74 above the current price. PD currently public float of 64.80M and currently shorts hold a 10.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PD was 2.05M shares.

PD’s Market Performance

PD stocks went down by -33.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.47% and a quarterly performance of -3.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.79% for PagerDuty, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.95% for PD stocks with a simple moving average of -4.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $35 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PD reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the value of $43. The rating they have provided for PD stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 16th, 2019.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to PD, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

PD Trading at -19.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares sank -18.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD fell by -33.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.96. In addition, PagerDuty, Inc. saw 0.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from Giamalis Stacey, who sold 11,000 shares at the price of $35.03 back on Sep 01. After this action, Giamalis Stacey now owns 74,245 shares of PagerDuty, Inc., valued at $385,317 using the latest closing price.

Solomon Dan Alexandru, the CTO & Co-Founder of PagerDuty, Inc., sold 5,605 shares at $31.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Solomon Dan Alexandru is holding 3,506,044 shares at $173,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -33.40 for the present operating margin
  • +85.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagerDuty, Inc. stands at -30.26. The total capital return value is set at -26.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.43. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -10.20 for asset returns.

