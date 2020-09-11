Search
A Lesson to Learn: Avinger, Inc. (AVGR)

by Daisy Galbraith

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) went up by 5.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock price has collected -9.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 52 min ago that Thinking about buying stock in Avinger, Vascular Biogenics, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Agenus, or Co-Diagnostics?

Is It Worth Investing in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ :AVGR) Right Now?

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVGR is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Avinger, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.40, which is -$0.44 below the current price. AVGR currently public float of 54.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVGR was 11.12M shares.

AVGR’s Market Performance

AVGR stocks went down by -9.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.98% and a quarterly performance of -5.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.02% for Avinger, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.43% for AVGR stocks with a simple moving average of -29.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVGR stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for AVGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVGR in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is based on the research report published on March 9th of the previous year 2018.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVGR reach a price target of . The rating they have provided for AVGR stocks is “Perform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2017.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “ Hold” to AVGR, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

AVGR Trading at -5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.33%, as shares sank -20.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVGR rose by +2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5100. In addition, Avinger, Inc. saw -63.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AVGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -212.01 for the present operating margin
  • +31.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avinger, Inc. stands at -213.01. The total capital return value is set at -102.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -189.85. Equity return is now at value -337.90, with -90.10 for asset returns.

Based on Avinger, Inc. (AVGR), the company’s capital structure generated 200.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.72. Total debt to assets is 58.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -13.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Quick Links