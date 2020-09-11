3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.56. The company’s stock price has collected -4.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that 3D Systems Names Jagtar Narula as New CFO

Is It Worth Investing in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE :DDD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DDD is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for 3D Systems Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.80, which is $2.47 above the current price. DDD currently public float of 117.48M and currently shorts hold a 33.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDD was 2.28M shares.

DDD’s Market Performance

DDD stocks went down by -4.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.33% and a quarterly performance of -25.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.96% for 3D Systems Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.38% for DDD stocks with a simple moving average of -33.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDD stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for DDD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DDD in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $8 based on the research report published on July 16th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDD reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the value of $10. The rating they have provided for DDD stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 19th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “ Neutral” to DDD, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

DDD Trading at -14.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -11.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDD fell by -4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.48. In addition, 3D Systems Corporation saw -39.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDD starting from GRAVES JEFFREY A, who bought 17,000 shares at the price of $5.39 back on Sep 04. After this action, GRAVES JEFFREY A now owns 459,176 shares of 3D Systems Corporation, valued at $91,598 using the latest closing price.

KEVER JIM D, the Director of 3D Systems Corporation, bought 10,000 shares at $5.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that KEVER JIM D is holding 358,441 shares at $58,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.08 for the present operating margin

+44.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3D Systems Corporation stands at -11.11. The total capital return value is set at -9.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.53. Equity return is now at value -15.80, with -9.90 for asset returns.

Based on 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), the company’s capital structure generated 17.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.08. Total debt to assets is 11.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -12.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.