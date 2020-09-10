Search
Home Trending
Trending

Why Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Is in Such attractive Condition

by Ethane Eddington

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.19. The company’s stock price has collected -3.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/07/20 that This analysis of Wall Street stock ratings is sounding a warning for Tesla and 62 other stocks

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE :SCCO) Right Now?

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCCO is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Southern Copper Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.70, which is -$8.4 below the current price. SCCO currently public float of 82.21M and currently shorts hold a 7.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCCO was 791.03K shares.

SCCO’s Market Performance

SCCO stocks went down by -3.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.22% and a quarterly performance of 18.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Southern Copper Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.78% for SCCO stocks with a simple moving average of 23.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $38 based on the research report published on August 4th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCCO reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for SCCO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “ Neutral” to SCCO, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on June 16th of the current year.

SCCO Trading at 5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.63. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 10.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, who sold 1,400 shares at the price of $45.10 back on Aug 13. After this action, PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL now owns 9,014 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $63,140 using the latest closing price.

Casar Perez Alfredo, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sold 11,625 shares at $31.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Casar Perez Alfredo is holding 0 shares at $367,118 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +37.79 for the present operating margin
  • +39.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at +20.39. The total capital return value is set at 20.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.06. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), the company’s capital structure generated 117.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.98. Total debt to assets is 48.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 110.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.

Previous articleA Lesson to Learn: XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)
Next articleChurch & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Related Articles

Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Nicola Day - 0
Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) went up by 1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.79. The company’s stock...
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | AECOM (ACM)

Melissa Arnold - 0
AECOM (NYSE:ACM) went up by 1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.40. The company’s stock price has...
Trending

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) went up by 1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.57. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Nicola Day - 0
Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) went up by 1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.79. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | AECOM (ACM)

Melissa Arnold - 0
AECOM (NYSE:ACM) went up by 1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.40. The company’s stock price has...
View Post
Trending

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) went up by 1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.57. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.71. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Baxter International Inc. (BAX)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) went up by 1.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.19. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.71. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Etsy, Inc. (ETSY), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) went up by 1.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $141.41. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) went up by 2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.91. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) Is in Such attractive Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) went up by 2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.86. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.49. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | AECOM (ACM)

Melissa Arnold - 0
AECOM (NYSE:ACM) went up by 1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.40. The company’s stock price has...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels NKE After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) went up by 1.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.41. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Visa Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) went up by 1.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $217.35. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) went up by 2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.86. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) went up by 2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.17. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Nicola Day - 0
Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) went up by 1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.79. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Baxter International Inc. (BAX)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) went up by 1.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.19. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Can CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) went up by 1.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.17. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why (PAYX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) went up by 2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.54. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)

Melissa Arnold - 0
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) went up by 2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.40. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links