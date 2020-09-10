Why Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) went down by -74.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.10. The company’s stock price has collected 6.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Results from EMERGE Phase 3 Trial of STS101 for the Acute Treatment of Migraine

Is It Worth Investing in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ :STSA) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $33.75, which is $27.87 above the current price. STSA currently public float of 12.70M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STSA was 80.50K shares.

STSA’s Market Performance

STSA stocks went up by 6.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.64% and a quarterly performance of -19.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.73% for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -75.04% for STSA stocks with a simple moving average of -73.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STSA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for STSA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STSA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $35 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STSA reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for STSA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 6th, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to STSA, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 8th of the previous year.

STSA Trading at -76.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, as shares sank -73.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STSA fell by -71.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.68. In addition, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 18.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STSA starting from ALBRECHT DETLEF, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $22.21 back on Sep 01. After this action, ALBRECHT DETLEF now owns 20,212 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $22,210 using the latest closing price.

O’Neil Thomas P., the Chief Financial Officer of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., sold 750 shares at $22.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that O’Neil Thomas P. is holding 0 shares at $16,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:





The total capital return value is set at -46.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.95. Equity return is now at value -39.00, with -35.80 for asset returns.

Based on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA), the company’s capital structure generated 4.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.10. Total debt to assets is 3.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -59.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.56.