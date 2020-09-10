Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT), Here is What We Found

by Nicola Day

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) went up by 13.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that SelectQuote, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE :SLQT) Right Now?

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for SelectQuote, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.10, which is $9.3 above the current price. SLQT currently public float of 114.87M and currently shorts hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLQT was 1.03M shares.

SLQT’s Market Performance

SLQT stocks went up by 2.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.29% and a quarterly performance of -25.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.24% for SelectQuote, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.10% for SLQT stocks with a simple moving average of -1.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLQT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SLQT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SLQT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $32 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLQT reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for SLQT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 15th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SLQT, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

SLQT Trading at 9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares surge +23.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLQT rose by +14.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.61. In addition, SelectQuote, Inc. saw -25.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +29.22 for the present operating margin
  • +69.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for SelectQuote, Inc. stands at +21.51. The total capital return value is set at 39.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.46.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT), the company’s capital structure generated 9.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.89. Total debt to assets is 6.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.28.

Previous articleCan Portland General Electric Company (POR) Remain Competitive?
Next articleXilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Related Articles

Business

Here’s How Your Trade CXO Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.34. The company’s stock...
Trending

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Target Corporation (TGT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $156.10. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)

Denise Gardner - 0
Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.99. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Business

Here’s How Your Trade CXO Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.34. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Target Corporation (TGT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $156.10. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)

Denise Gardner - 0
Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.99. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Deere & Company (DE) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.71. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) went up by 2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)

Denise Gardner - 0
Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade GMHI Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels SYK After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $226.30. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON)

Melissa Arnold - 0
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) went up by 9.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.47. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Norfolk Southern Corporation?

Nicola Day - 0
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) went up by 2.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.88. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Here’s How Your Trade CXO Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) went up by 2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO)

Nicola Day - 0
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) went down by -18.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.91. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) went up by 3.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.89. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Deere & Company (DE) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.71. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) went down by -21.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.39. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.34. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB)

Denise Gardner - 0
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) went up by 6.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.82....
Read more
Companies

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) went up by 2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.69. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links