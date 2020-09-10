We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cerence Inc. (CRNC), Here is What We Found

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) went up by 3.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.47. The company’s stock price has collected -6.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Cerence to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ :CRNC) Right Now?

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Cerence Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.81, which is $2.69 above the current price. CRNC currently public float of 36.10M and currently shorts hold a 15.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRNC was 1.01M shares.

CRNC’s Market Performance

CRNC stocks went down by -6.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.51% and a quarterly performance of 26.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.55% for Cerence Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.08% for CRNC stocks with a simple moving average of 79.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNC stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CRNC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRNC in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $50 based on the research report published on July 1st of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRNC reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for CRNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 8th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “ Outperform” to CRNC, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on May 26th of the current year.

CRNC Trading at 12.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.17%, as shares surge +7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNC fell by -6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +252.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.40. In addition, Cerence Inc. saw 130.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNC starting from Ortmanns Stefan, who sold 1,116 shares at the price of $29.11 back on May 20. After this action, Ortmanns Stefan now owns 244,573 shares of Cerence Inc., valued at $32,487 using the latest closing price.

Ortmanns Stefan, the Executive Vice President of Cerence Inc., sold 996 shares at $25.15 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Ortmanns Stefan is holding 245,689 shares at $25,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.93 for the present operating margin

+62.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerence Inc. stands at +33.06. The total capital return value is set at 3.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.73. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 4.20 for asset returns.