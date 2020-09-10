Search
Wall Street Pummels TGNA After Recent Earnings Report

by Daisy Galbraith

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) went up by 3.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s stock price has collected 0.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that TEGNA Announces Pricing of $550 Million of Senior Notes

Is It Worth Investing in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE :TGNA) Right Now?

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGNA is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for TEGNA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.92, which is $2.24 above the current price. TGNA currently public float of 218.02M and currently shorts hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGNA was 1.62M shares.

TGNA’s Market Performance

TGNA stocks went up by 0.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.07% and a quarterly performance of 4.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for TEGNA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.13% for TGNA stocks with a simple moving average of -7.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGNA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TGNA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TGNA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $34 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGNA reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the value of $21. The rating they have provided for TGNA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 12th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to TGNA, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

TGNA Trading at 5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGNA rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.42. In addition, TEGNA Inc. saw -25.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +25.69 for the present operating margin
  • +42.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for TEGNA Inc. stands at +12.45. The total capital return value is set at 11.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on TEGNA Inc. (TGNA), the company’s capital structure generated 270.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.98. Total debt to assets is 61.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 269.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

