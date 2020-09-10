Search
Wall Street Pummels SMAR After Recent Earnings Report

by Daisy Galbraith

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.80. The company’s stock price has collected -18.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/04/20 that Smartsheet to Participate at the DA Davidson 19th Annual Software & Internet Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE :SMAR) Right Now?

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Smartsheet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.60, which is $12.49 above the current price. SMAR currently public float of 112.00M and currently shorts hold a 11.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMAR was 2.02M shares.

SMAR’s Market Performance

SMAR stocks went down by -18.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.32% and a quarterly performance of 6.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.19% for Smartsheet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.82% for SMAR stocks with a simple moving average of 0.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMAR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SMAR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SMAR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMAR reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for SMAR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to SMAR, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on May 15th of the current year.

SMAR Trading at -0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares surge +16.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMAR fell by -18.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.37. In addition, Smartsheet Inc. saw 7.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMAR starting from Barker Geoffrey T, who sold 15,000 shares at the price of $47.64 back on Aug 20. After this action, Barker Geoffrey T now owns 635,099 shares of Smartsheet Inc., valued at $714,533 using the latest closing price.

Barker Geoffrey T, the Director of Smartsheet Inc., sold 15,000 shares at $46.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Barker Geoffrey T is holding 650,099 shares at $699,829 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -38.31 for the present operating margin
  • +80.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smartsheet Inc. stands at -35.42. The total capital return value is set at -27.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.18. Equity return is now at value -21.70, with -14.20 for asset returns.

Based on Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR), the company’s capital structure generated 12.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

