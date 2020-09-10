Wall Street Pummels RGA After Recent Earnings Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) went up by 5.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $169.26. The company’s stock price has collected 11.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that Reinsurance Group of America Announces New Members to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE :RGA) Right Now?

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RGA is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $105.44, which is $1.89 above the current price. RGA currently public float of 67.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RGA was 784.40K shares.

RGA’s Market Performance

RGA stocks went up by 11.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.03% and a quarterly performance of 10.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.93% for RGA stocks with a simple moving average of -9.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RGA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RGA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $112 based on the research report published on September 8th of the current year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGA reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for RGA stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on July 16th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to RGA, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on May 29th of the current year.

RGA Trading at 17.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGA rose by +11.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.15. In addition, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated saw -37.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGA starting from Sievert Frederick James, who sold 960 shares at the price of $65.77 back on Mar 18. After this action, Sievert Frederick James now owns 7,912 shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated, valued at $63,139 using the latest closing price.

Guinn Patricia Lynn, the Director of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated, bought 2,000 shares at $144.29 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Guinn Patricia Lynn is holding 3,949 shares at $288,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated stands at +6.08. The total capital return value is set at 9.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.50. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), the company’s capital structure generated 31.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.85.