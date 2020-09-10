Search
Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Just Got Our Attention

by Daisy Galbraith

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) went up by 3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.08. The company’s stock price has collected -6.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Uniti Towers Announces Name Change to Harmoni Towers

Is It Worth Investing in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ :UNIT) Right Now?

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNIT is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Uniti Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.13, which is $0.78 above the current price. UNIT currently public float of 184.13M and currently shorts hold a 8.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNIT was 1.69M shares.

UNIT’s Market Performance

UNIT stocks went down by -6.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.72% and a quarterly performance of 4.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.62% for Uniti Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.53% for UNIT stocks with a simple moving average of 15.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNIT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UNIT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for UNIT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $10 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNIT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for UNIT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 15th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “ Strong Buy” to UNIT, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

UNIT Trading at -3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNIT fell by -6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.80. In addition, Uniti Group Inc. saw 14.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UNIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +2.55 for the present operating margin
  • +48.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uniti Group Inc. stands at +0.92. The total capital return value is set at 0.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value 39.60, with -14.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Quick Links